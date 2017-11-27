Overview of Dr. Marilyn Mayne, DO

Dr. Marilyn Mayne, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Mayne works at AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Waterman in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.