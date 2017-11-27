Dr. Marilyn Mayne, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Mayne, DO
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Mayne, DO
Dr. Marilyn Mayne, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Mayne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mayne's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Waterman3340 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayne?
I am truly grateful for Dr.Mayne. I had been dealing with health issues that were far worse than i imagined. Dr. Mayne & her staff were very helpful and sincere about resolving my issues. They got my surgery scheduled very quickly due to my high risk. I am soo glad that i decided to pick her to perform my surgery. Her & her staff are very pleasant & heaven sent. I would highly recommend her services!
About Dr. Marilyn Mayne, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750370722
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mayne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayne works at
Dr. Mayne has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Maternal Anemia and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.