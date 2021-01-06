Dr. Marilyn Medwied, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medwied is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Medwied, MD
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Medwied, MD
Dr. Marilyn Medwied, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Banner University Medical Center-pantano7901 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 694-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Medwied is a wonderful doctor and took care of me with numerous problems, spending time to discuss various options with my history and medications.
About Dr. Marilyn Medwied, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1841396827
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Medwied has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Medwied accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Medwied has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Medwied has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medwied on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Medwied. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medwied.
