Dr. Mehlmauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Mehlmauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Mehlmauer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Mehlmauer works at
Locations
Congress Cosmestic Medical Corp.10 Congress St Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 585-9474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marilyn Mehlmauer, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1831389964
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Mehlmauer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehlmauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehlmauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehlmauer.
