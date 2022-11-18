Overview of Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD

Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.



Dr. Miller works at Carroll Health Group in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.