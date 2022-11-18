See All Plastic Surgeons in Westminster, MD
Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (28)
Map Pin Small Westminster, MD
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD

Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.

Dr. Miller works at Carroll Health Group in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

    Billingslea Medical Building
    295 Stoner Ave Ste 205, Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 876-3380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carroll Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2022
    I greatly appreciated Dr. Miller taking the time to review my diagnosis clearly and provide a quick timely treatment. She explained the procedure in detail prior and during in a compassionate and caring manner. Her office staff was also very kind and flexible with scheduling. She came with high recommendations from my dermatology office and also had provided compassionate care to my father. I would recommend this office highly.
    Lisa Majewski Jenne — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154324648
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Carroll Health Group in Westminster, MD. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

