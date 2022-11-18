Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD
Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Billingslea Medical Building295 Stoner Ave Ste 205, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I greatly appreciated Dr. Miller taking the time to review my diagnosis clearly and provide a quick timely treatment. She explained the procedure in detail prior and during in a compassionate and caring manner. Her office staff was also very kind and flexible with scheduling. She came with high recommendations from my dermatology office and also had provided compassionate care to my father. I would recommend this office highly.
About Dr. Marilyn Miller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1154324648
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.