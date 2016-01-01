Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD
Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Ng works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at South Avenue1000 South Ave Ste 100, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 540-4250
-
2
Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center256 Mason Ave Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4256
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ng?
About Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1770744484
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng works at
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.