Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD

Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Ng works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at South Avenue
    1000 South Ave Ste 100, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4250
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Florina Rusi Marke Comprehensive Breast Center
    256 Mason Ave Fl 2, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4256

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English
    1770744484
    Education & Certifications

    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ng works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ng’s profile.

    Dr. Ng has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.