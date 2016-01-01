Overview of Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD

Dr. Marilyn Ng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Ng works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at South Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.