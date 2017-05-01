See All General Surgeons in Covington, LA
Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Covington, LA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD

Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Pelias works at Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pelias' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington
    101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 402, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-8959
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Lakeside Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 01, 2017
I absolutely love Dr. Pelias. I've been her patient for over 6 years now. She has a wonderful personality and has always given me outstanding results. I've been undergoing tattoo removal for a very long time now and I couldn't be happier with my results. I would recommend Dr. Pelias to anyone.
Hannah D in New Orleans, LA — May 01, 2017

Photo: Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD
About Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932433711
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ohio State University Hospitals
Residency
  • Case Western Res U Hosp
Medical Education
  • Tulane University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marilyn Pelias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pelias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pelias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pelias works at Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Pelias’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelias.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

