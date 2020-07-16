Dr. Marilyn Rafanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Rafanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Rafanan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16111 Cairnway Dr Ste 170, Houston, TX 77084 Directions (832) 593-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rafanan listens to you and speaks to you as a person. She takes a practical approach to your long term care. I trust her enough to recommend my family see her.
About Dr. Marilyn Rafanan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1376629873
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafanan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rafanan speaks Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafanan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafanan.
