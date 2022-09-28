Dr. Raymond has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Raymond, MD
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Raymond, MD
Dr. Marilyn Raymond, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 366-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
Dr. Raymond has been my Oncologist for almost 10 years. I am cancer free but still go to her for annual checkups. She is a wonderful woman, very compassionate, caring, thorough with her exams and so easy to talk to that you feel like she's your best friend. I recommend her to everyone that needs an Oncologist, you won't be sorry.
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316943491
- University of Alabama
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Raymond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raymond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raymond has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raymond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raymond speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Raymond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raymond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raymond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raymond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.