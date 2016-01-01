Dr. Marilyn Roby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Roby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Roby, MD
Dr. Marilyn Roby, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Conduct Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roby's Office Locations
- 1 4615 Government St Bldg 1, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 922-0445
-
2
Capital Area Ctr for Addictive Disorders422 Colonial Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 922-0445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roby?
About Dr. Marilyn Roby, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1902940679
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, Pediatrics and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roby has seen patients for Conduct Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roby has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.