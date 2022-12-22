Overview of Dr. Marilyn Solsky, MD

Dr. Marilyn Solsky, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Solsky works at Marilyn A. Solsky, MD LLC in Independence, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.