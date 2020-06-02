Dr. Marilyn Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Sutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Sutton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Locations
Scarsdale Family Doctors2 Overhill Rd Ste 225, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 636-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marilyn Sutton is very thorough and listens attentively; my visits have never felt rushed. The downside is that the office is often running behind schedule — of my 3-4 visits, my wait time was no less than 50-60min each time (once was due to a logistical misunderstanding with a new staff member who Dr. Sutton said was still training and whom she apologized for, but it also spoke to the hiccups in how the office is run). It’s also taken multiple follow-up calls to hear back about results, and the front desk seems to defer to Dr. Sutton to handle matters of an administrative nature that they could be helping with to make the practice run more effectively (Eg instead of taking down the nature of my message, the front desk had me contact Dr. Sutton directly even though it was a simple question of “why should I expect to hear back about my lab results?”). I’d like to stay with Dr. Sutton but hope these administrative issues don’t continue, as they do take a toll on patient experience.
About Dr. Marilyn Sutton, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881784809
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University/Stamford Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Stony Brook SUNY
- Family Practice
