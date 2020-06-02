Dr. Marilyn Vinokur, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinokur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marilyn Vinokur, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Bruce & Marilyn Vinokur Foot Care Group LLC1211 W Main St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 755-2050
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Awesome! The best and makes you feel comfortable!
- Podiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1164471561
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
