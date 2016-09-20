Dr. Wahe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marilyn Wahe, MD
Overview of Dr. Marilyn Wahe, MD
Dr. Marilyn Wahe, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Naples VA Clinic800 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 120, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 659-9188
- NCH Baker Downtown
Very considerate & understanding. Not your normal textbook physician. Dr. Wahe really listens to your concerns and applies her expertise to a treatment plan that fits your individualized needs & lifestyle! A rare and most appreciated attribute that encompasses the mind, body, & spirit. Quality care & remedy, without sacrificing quality of life is what makes her special!
- 44 years of experience
- University Sthn CA|University Sthn Fl
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn|University Of S Fl College Of Med
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
