Overview

Dr. Marilyn Weigner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Weigner works at Bristol County Physical Therapy LLC in Bristol, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI, East Greenwich, RI and Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.