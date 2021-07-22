Dr. Weigner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marilyn Weigner, MD
Overview
Dr. Marilyn Weigner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bristol, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Weigner works at
Locations
1
Bristol County Physical Therapy LLC1180 Hope St, Bristol, RI 02809 Directions (401) 606-1004Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- 2 950 Warren Ave Fl 2, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1164
3
Cardiovascular Institute1454 S County Trl Ste 2, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 606-1100
4
Miriam Cardiology Inc.208 Collyer St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7191
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a patient of Dr. Marily Weigner and I can honestly say that she is an outstanding example of compassion and cares deeply for each and every patient she sees. She is a distinguished Dr. and Professor and we are blessed to have her.
About Dr. Marilyn Weigner, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1376561282
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weigner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weigner has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weigner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weigner speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weigner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weigner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weigner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weigner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.