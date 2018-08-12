See All Psychiatrists in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (57)
Map Pin Small Saint Paul, MN
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD

Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.

Dr. Hammond works at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Antisocial Personality Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hammond's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regions Hospital
    640 Jackson St, Saint Paul, MN 55101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 254-2408
  2. 2
    3929 Airport Blvd Ste 1-302, Mobile, AL 36609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 343-3888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders

Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 12, 2018
    I have seen Dr. Hammond for many years and I believe that she is tops in her field. Her credentials and experience speak for themselves and I would not hesitate to recommend anyone to Dr. Hammond!
    About Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306837315
    Education & Certifications

    • University MN
    • St Paul Ramsey Med Ctr
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marilynn Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Antisocial Personality Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

