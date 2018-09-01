Overview of Dr. Marin Xavier, MD

Dr. Marin Xavier, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Xavier works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphocytosis and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.