Overview

Dr. Marina Barkov, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Moscow Medical Academy Named After Im Sechenov and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.



Dr. Barkov works at My Central Primary Care in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.