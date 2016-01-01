See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Stanford, CA
Dr. Marina Basina, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marina Basina, MD

Dr. Marina Basina, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Basina works at Lucille Packard in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Basina's Office Locations

    Stanford University Medical Center
    300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Marina Basina, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023196805
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Second Moscow Ni Pirogov State Medical Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Basina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Basina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Basina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Basina has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Basina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

