Dr. Marina Buckley, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Buckley, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Milford, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
MilfordMD Cosmetic Dermatology Surgery & Laser Center303 W Harford St, Milford, PA 18337 Directions (570) 379-5518Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marina Buckley, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1548351208
Education & Certifications
- 1983
- University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine
- Moscow Medical and Dental Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckley accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley speaks Russian.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
