Dr. Marina Burstein, MD
Dr. Marina Burstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Svetlana Kruglyakov MD Inc.5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 503B, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 456-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Marina Burstein has been my girls' doctor since birth. I would definitely recommend her.
- Pediatrics
- English, Armenian, Georgian and Russian
- 1346333440
- TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Burstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burstein works at
Dr. Burstein speaks Armenian, Georgian and Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Burstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burstein.
