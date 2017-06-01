Overview of Dr. Marina Burstein, MD

Dr. Marina Burstein, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from TBILISI STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Burstein works at Calabasas Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.