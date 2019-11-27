Dr. Marina Charitou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charitou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Charitou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Charitou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NY U and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Charitou works at
Locations
-
1
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charitou?
Dr. Charitou is an extremely caring incredible Doctor she doesn’t rush thru your appointment and takes the time to explain everything to you. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Marina Charitou, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1518053248
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NY U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charitou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charitou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charitou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charitou works at
Dr. Charitou has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hyperaldosteronism and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charitou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Charitou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charitou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charitou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charitou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.