Dr. Marina Feygin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feygin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Feygin, MD
Overview of Dr. Marina Feygin, MD
Dr. Marina Feygin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.
Dr. Feygin works at
Dr. Feygin's Office Locations
-
1
Marina J. Feygin Medical PC2815 Ocean Pkwy Ste L1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 891-3005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feygin?
About Dr. Marina Feygin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1467495655
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feygin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feygin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feygin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feygin works at
Dr. Feygin has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feygin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Feygin speaks Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Feygin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feygin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feygin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feygin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.