Overview of Dr. Marina Goikhberg, MD

Dr. Marina Goikhberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Goikhberg works at M&G Medical PC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.