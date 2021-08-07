Dr. Marina Jansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Jansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marina Jansen, MD
Dr. Marina Jansen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Jansen works at
Dr. Jansen's Office Locations
1
Office1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Office11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. 5 stars and I highly recommend her
About Dr. Marina Jansen, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1194019877
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
