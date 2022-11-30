See All Dermatologists in Chantilly, VA
Dr. Marina Jungwirth, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marina Jungwirth, MD is a Dermatologist in Chantilly, VA. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins Medical Center

Dr. Jungwirth works at Clinical Dermatology Center in Chantilly, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Dermatology Center
    14500 Avion Pkwy Ste 100, Chantilly, VA 20151 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 705-7000
  2. 2
    Anne Arundel Dermatology
    2236C Gallows Rd Fl 2, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 351-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Intertrigo
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I've been to a few different dermatologists in the area and Dr. Jungwirth is by far my favorite! I had initially selected her because of her credentials (I saw that she went to Princeton, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, etc). When I had my appointment, I was really impressed by her knowledge of my issue and the way she listened to me. She explained everything clearly and made me feel confident that she would help me get the right treatment. Will definitely be going back!
    Amber — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marina Jungwirth, MD
    About Dr. Marina Jungwirth, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164819066
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Jungwirth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jungwirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jungwirth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jungwirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jungwirth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jungwirth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jungwirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jungwirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

