Dr. Marina Khachatrian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Khachatrian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in N Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12643 Sherman Way Ste I, N Hollywood, CA 91605 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She always nice and friendly. She and her staff always happy to help you and take care of you.
About Dr. Marina Khachatrian, MD
- Family Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1487738399
Education & Certifications
- YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khachatrian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khachatrian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khachatrian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khachatrian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Khachatrian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khachatrian.
