Overview of Dr. Marina Kremyanskaya, MD

Dr. Marina Kremyanskaya, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Kremyanskaya works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thrombocytosis, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.