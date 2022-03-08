See All Dermatologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Marina Kuperman-Beade, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marina Kuperman-Beade, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Morton Hospital.

Dr. Kuperman-Beade works at Surgical Cosmetic Dematology RI in Providence, RI with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Granuloma of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology Surgeons Inc
    1 Randall Sq, Providence, RI 02904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 751-7546
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Truesdale Health
    1030 President Ave Ste 306, Fall River, MA 02720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 751-7546
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Morton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Granuloma of Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Granuloma of Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keratoacanthoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Removal Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 08, 2022
    Dr Kuperman and her staff are informative, courteous and professional. Felt comfortable as they removed cancer cells from my head. Thankful to be her patient.
    — Mar 08, 2022
    About Dr. Marina Kuperman-Beade, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cosmetic, Dermatologic, Laser, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Residency
    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Schol Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Kuperman-Beade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuperman-Beade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuperman-Beade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuperman-Beade has seen patients for Granuloma of Skin, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuperman-Beade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuperman-Beade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuperman-Beade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuperman-Beade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuperman-Beade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

