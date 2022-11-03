See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Marina Manvelyan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marina Manvelyan, MD

Dr. Marina Manvelyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with Huntington Mem Hospital

Dr. Manvelyan works at MDVIP - Pasadena, California in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manvelyan's Office Locations

    MDVIP - Pasadena, California
    2544 E Washington Blvd Ste C, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 798-1108

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 03, 2022
    I cannot praise Dr Manvelyan any more highly. She is a breath of fresh air - knowledgeable, thorough, professional and caring. It is seldom these days that you are fortunate enough to find a doctor with her ability to instill trust, and it is well deserved. You actually feel as though you have an ally. She is an exceptional physician.
    Judith Garry — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Marina Manvelyan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Armenian and Russian
    • 1215925409
    Education & Certifications

    • Huntington Mem Hospital
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital Pasadena, Ca
    • Internal Medicine
