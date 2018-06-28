Overview of Dr. Marina Moore, MD

Dr. Marina Moore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.