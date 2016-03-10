Dr. Marina Movshovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Movshovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Movshovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Movshovich, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Movshovich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty50 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Movshovich?
DR. Movshovich is great. she always takes her time to explain her treatment plan in a very professional manner. She is very caring and empathetic. I would highly recommend Dr. Movshovich to a family member or anyone who is in need of a steadfast professional!
About Dr. Marina Movshovich, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1013979558
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Ny And Presby Hospital
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Movshovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Movshovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Movshovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Movshovich works at
Dr. Movshovich has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Movshovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Movshovich speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Movshovich. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Movshovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Movshovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Movshovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.