Offers telehealth
Dr. Marina Novikova, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.
Office Locations
BFCC Penn1110 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerihealth
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
Pediatrics
44 years of experience
English, Russian
NPI: 1952349318
Education & Certifications
Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
St Petersburg Medical And Technical Institute
Dr. Novikova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novikova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Novikova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Novikova speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Novikova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
