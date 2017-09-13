Overview

Dr. Marina Peredo, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Peredo works at Schweiger Dermatology - Smithtown in Smithtown, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.