Dr. Marina Peredo, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Peredo, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group- Smithtown260 E Main St Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 863-3223Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Skinfluence Medical PC1047 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 754-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Peredo is by far the Leader in Cosmetic Enhancements! I have been fortunate to have found her. Over the years she continues to care for my appearance which has cut years from my age. She loves her patients and is always on the cusp of the newest procedures. She has a light touch and a warm smile
About Dr. Marina Peredo, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1902878416
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
