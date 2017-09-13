See All Dermatologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Marina Peredo, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marina Peredo, MD is a Dermatologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Peredo works at Schweiger Dermatology - Smithtown in Smithtown, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Schweiger Dermatology Group- Smithtown
    260 E Main St Ste 208, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 863-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Skinfluence Medical PC
    1047 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 754-6363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergy Testing
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Allergy Testing

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 13, 2017
    Dr Peredo is by far the Leader in Cosmetic Enhancements! I have been fortunate to have found her. Over the years she continues to care for my appearance which has cut years from my age. She loves her patients and is always on the cusp of the newest procedures. She has a light touch and a warm smile
    Lisa Motola in New York, NY — Sep 13, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Marina Peredo, MD
    About Dr. Marina Peredo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902878416
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
    Internship
    • Columbia Presby Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
