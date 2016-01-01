Dr. Pizarro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina Pizarro, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Pizarro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Locations
- 1 7575 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 20, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 296-6226
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marina Pizarro, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831317056
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizarro. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizarro.
