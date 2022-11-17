Overview of Dr. Marina Protopapas, DO

Dr. Marina Protopapas, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Protopapas works at Inova Speciality Center At Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.