Dr. Marina Protopapas, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marina Protopapas, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Inova Speciality Center At Fair Oaks Hospital3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 560-2465Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
The only person in the world who I’d allow to put a needle near my spinal cord is Dr. P. Also, great NP’s and staff. Dr. P is skilled, caring and highly professional.
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1760448666
- Harvard Medical School
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Protopapas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Protopapas has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Protopapas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Protopapas speaks Arabic and Spanish.
