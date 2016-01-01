Dr. Marina Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Ramirez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Holcombe2727 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 347-3897
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1275629453
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
