Overview of Dr. Marina Rozenberg, MD

Dr. Marina Rozenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Rozenberg works at Memorial Medical Consultation Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.