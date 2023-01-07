See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Springfield, IL
Dr. Marina Russo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Marina Russo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, IL. They completed their residency with Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati|So Il University School Of Med

Dr. Russo works at HSHS Medical Group - Springfield in Springfield, IL with other offices in Decatur, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology - Springfield
    1118 W Legacy Pointe Dr Ste 300, Springfield, IL 62711 (217) 787-8870
    HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology - Decatur
    1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 (217) 787-8870
    Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
  Springfield Memorial Hospital

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Proteinuria
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Counseling
Female Infertility
Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Endocrine Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecomastia
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Iodine Deficiency
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Precocious Puberty
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Care Network
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    Galaxy Health Network
    HAP Insurance
    HealthLink
    Humana
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 07, 2023
    We absolutely love her. She is no nonsense and straight to the point. Has helped my husband a lot. We love her
    D Cook — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Marina Russo, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English, Russian
    1174510978
    Residency
    Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati|So Il University School Of Med
    Dr. Marina Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russo has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

