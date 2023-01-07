Dr. Marina Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Russo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marina Russo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, IL. They completed their residency with Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati|So Il University School Of Med
Dr. Russo works at
Locations
HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology - Springfield1118 W Legacy Pointe Dr Ste 300, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 787-8870
HSHS Medical Group Diabetes and Endocrinology - Decatur1730 E Lake Shore Dr, Decatur, IL 62521 Directions (217) 787-8870Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We absolutely love her. She is no nonsense and straight to the point. Has helped my husband a lot. We love her
About Dr. Marina Russo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Russian
- 1174510978
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Hospital of Cincinnati|So Il University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo works at
Dr. Russo has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Russo speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.