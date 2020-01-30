Dr. Marina Shvets, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shvets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Shvets, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marina Shvets, DPM
Dr. Marina Shvets, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Shvets works at
Dr. Shvets' Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Podiatry Associates - Brooklyn1309 Avenue P Lowr Level, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 615-4444
-
2
Susan Levit MD PC1902 86TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 621-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most efficient, proactive, thorough and caring doctors I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. Everyone at the Brooklyn office, from the front desk to the nurses is amazing and devoted. Thank you!
About Dr. Marina Shvets, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1417118357
Education & Certifications
- JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE
Dr. Shvets has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shvets accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shvets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shvets. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shvets.
