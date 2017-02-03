Dr. Marina Sobol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Sobol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marina Sobol, MD
Dr. Marina Sobol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF MINNESOTA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Sobol works at
Dr. Sobol's Office Locations
-
1
Jersey Shore Neurology PC2 State Route 27 Ste 509, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 767-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sobol takes as much time as necessary to help you with your problems
About Dr. Marina Sobol, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1841344694
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF MINNESOTA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobol accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobol works at
Dr. Sobol has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobol speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.