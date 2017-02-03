Overview of Dr. Marina Sobol, MD

Dr. Marina Sobol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF MINNESOTA and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Sobol works at Jersey Shore Neurology PC in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.