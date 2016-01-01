Dr. Marina Stasenko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stasenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Stasenko, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marina Stasenko, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Stasenko works at
Nyu240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-6066Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Agnes Radzio1300 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (646) 754-2588
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oncology
- English
- 1336403955
Dr. Stasenko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stasenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stasenko works at
Dr. Stasenko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stasenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stasenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stasenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.