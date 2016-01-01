See All Oncologists in New York, NY
Dr. Marina Stasenko, MD

Oncology
Overview of Dr. Marina Stasenko, MD

Dr. Marina Stasenko, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Stasenko works at Nyu in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stasenko's Office Locations

    Nyu
    240 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016
    Dr. Agnes Radzio
    1300 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Hospital Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    View All Accepted Carriers

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Be the first to leave a review

