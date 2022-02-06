Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabezhanskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Marina Zabezhanskaya Md. Pc.2511 Ocean Ave Ste 101, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 332-6080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen as an emergency. There was a wait but it was worth it. The office manager was friendly and helpful. The doctor solved my problem quickly.
About Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabezhanskaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabezhanskaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabezhanskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabezhanskaya has seen patients for Warts, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabezhanskaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zabezhanskaya speaks French.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabezhanskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabezhanskaya.
