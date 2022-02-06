See All Dermatologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD

Dermatology
2.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.

Dr. Zabezhanskaya works at Medical and Dermatology Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marina Zabezhanskaya Md. Pc.
    2511 Ocean Ave Ste 101, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 332-6080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Feb 06, 2022
    I was seen as an emergency. There was a wait but it was worth it. The office manager was friendly and helpful. The doctor solved my problem quickly.
    S. Gargano — Feb 06, 2022
    About Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134226665
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marina Zabezhanskaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabezhanskaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zabezhanskaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zabezhanskaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zabezhanskaya works at Medical and Dermatology Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zabezhanskaya’s profile.

    Dr. Zabezhanskaya has seen patients for Warts, Rosacea and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zabezhanskaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabezhanskaya. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabezhanskaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabezhanskaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zabezhanskaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

