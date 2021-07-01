Overview of Dr. Marina Zaretskaya, MD

Dr. Marina Zaretskaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Sch and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Zaretskaya works at Greater Pittsburgh Neurology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.