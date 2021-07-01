Dr. Zaretskaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marina Zaretskaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marina Zaretskaya, MD
Dr. Marina Zaretskaya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow Med Sch and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Zaretskaya works at
Dr. Zaretskaya's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Pittsburgh Neurology PC1350 Locust St Ste 402, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-8683
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Z for a few years now for my migraines and she has been amazing. She really listens and give several options and discusses what would work best.
About Dr. Marina Zaretskaya, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1386711182
Education & Certifications
- U Pitt Med Ctr
- U Pitt Med Ctr
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Moscow Med Sch
