Dr. Tu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinda Tu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marinda Tu, MD
Dr. Marinda Tu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Tu's Office Locations
Optum450 E Huntington Dr Ste 104, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1893
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tu has been wonderful to my two daughters. Her patience when addressing both the patient and parents is remarkably good. We are saddened to leave her after several years under her care but no longer in the area. Her friendliness and smile are always present BTW.
About Dr. Marinda Tu, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1518069608
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tu speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.