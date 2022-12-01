Overview of Dr. Marine Sahakyan, MD

Dr. Marine Sahakyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Sahakyan works at Physicians for Women's Health in West Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.