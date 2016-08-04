See All Oncologists in Orange City, FL
Dr. Marinely Cruz-Amy, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Marinely Cruz-Amy, MD

Dr. Marinely Cruz-Amy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They completed their fellowship with Moffitt Cancer Center

Dr. Cruz-Amy works at Florida Cancer Specialists in Orange City, FL with other offices in Naples, FL, Crystal River, FL, Deland, FL, Fort Myers, FL, Lake Mary, FL, Oviedo, FL and Tallahassee, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Cruz-Amy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orange City
    765 Image Way, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 774-7411
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Naples
    8350 Sierra Meadows Blvd Fl 2, Naples, FL 34113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Crystal River
    770 Se 5th Ter, Crystal River, FL 34429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 795-6674
  4. 4
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland
    810 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 943-9446
  5. 5
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center
    8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 437-5755
  6. 6
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary
    805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 804-6133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Oviedo
    2572 W State Road 426 Ste 3080, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 445-1446
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee Cancer Center
    2351 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-8166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Gynecologic Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Anemia
Gynecologic Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2016
    Dr. Cruz-Amy has been providing me with Hemotological care for 10 months. I find her to be a dedicated healthcare provider. Her professionalism, skill, determination, and knowledge have been a major factor in my continued survival in a fight with cancer. I highly recommend her and her team at Stuart Oncology Associates, P.A.
    Port Saint Lucie, FL — Aug 04, 2016
    About Dr. Marinely Cruz-Amy, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740499532
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moffitt Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital Universitario
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cruz-Amy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruz-Amy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz-Amy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz-Amy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz-Amy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz-Amy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

