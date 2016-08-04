Dr. Cruz-Amy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marinely Cruz-Amy, MD
Overview of Dr. Marinely Cruz-Amy, MD
Dr. Marinely Cruz-Amy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They completed their fellowship with Moffitt Cancer Center
Dr. Cruz-Amy's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Orange City765 Image Way, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 774-7411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists - Naples8350 Sierra Meadows Blvd Fl 2, Naples, FL 34113 Directions
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Crystal River770 Se 5th Ter, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 795-6674
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland810 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 943-9446
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Fort Myers Cancer Center8260 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-5755
Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 804-6133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Cancer Specialists - Oviedo2572 W State Road 426 Ste 3080, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (866) 445-1446Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tallahassee Cancer Center2351 Phillips Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-8166
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cruz-Amy has been providing me with Hemotological care for 10 months. I find her to be a dedicated healthcare provider. Her professionalism, skill, determination, and knowledge have been a major factor in my continued survival in a fight with cancer. I highly recommend her and her team at Stuart Oncology Associates, P.A.
About Dr. Marinely Cruz-Amy, MD
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Hospital Universitario
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz-Amy accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz-Amy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz-Amy speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz-Amy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz-Amy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz-Amy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz-Amy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.