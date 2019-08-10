Dr. Marino Poliseno, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poliseno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marino Poliseno, DO
Dr. Marino Poliseno, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Sisters of Charity Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-4570
Northwell Health1050 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 816-6440
Eyecare Advantage 2 Inc.4771 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8200
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Ny Med College
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Dr. Poliseno speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Poliseno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poliseno.
