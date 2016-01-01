Dr. Mario Aguado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Aguado, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Aguado, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Aguado works at
Locations
-
1
Mario Aguado MD PA1800 SW 27th Ave Ste 602, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 443-2308
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aguado?
About Dr. Mario Aguado, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861678971
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aguado accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguado works at
Dr. Aguado has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aguado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.