Dr. Mario Aguilar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rio Grande City, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Aguilar works at Family Health Center LLP in Rio Grande City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.