Overview

Dr. Mario Anzaldua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Anzaldua works at Amador Alcides in Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.